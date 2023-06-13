Menu

Canada

Give me an E for Emma: Quebec’s favourite baby names are out again

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 1:08 pm
Top of the Class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022
WATCH: Top of the Class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022 – Nov 29, 2022
Emma and Noah are once again Quebec parents’ favourite baby names.

The province released its annual gendered most popular baby names list on Tuesday, and this year’s list for 2022 shows that Quebecers have loved the same names for a couple of years now.

The top 15 most popular names for baby girls are, in order from 1-15: Emma, Olivia, Charlotte, Charlie, Florence, Alice, Lea, Livia, Rose, Juliette, Romy, Clara, Beatrice, Zoe and Mia.

READ MORE: Top of the class: Here are Canada’s most popular baby names in 2022

The top 15 boy names are, in the same order: Noah, William, Liam, Thomas, Leo, Edouard, Jacob, Arthur, Louis, Nathan, Emile, Charles, Felix, Theo, and Logan.

Olivia, Noah top list of Ontario’s most popular baby names for 2020

Most of these names were on the same list the year before. You can see the full 2022 rankings of Quebec’s top 100 baby names for both sexes here.

Statistics Canada has introduced a searchable baby name database, allowing expectant parents to browse names for their newest addition to the family, as well as compare how each name stacks up in terms of popularity.

It not only lists the top 20 most popular names for each sex over the course of any given year, but shows how popularity for each name has waxed and waned over time.

READ MORE: Canada’s top baby names are now in one searchable online database

The top baby names in Canada in 2022 for both sexes were Olivia and Noah.

According to Psychology Today, parents often choose their baby’s names based on family, religious, ethnic and faddish influences. Often, parents will even choose names that signal certain desired characteristics about their children, including physical stature.

–with files from Michelle Butterfield and Sarah Do Couto, Global News.

Noah, Olivia the most popular baby names of 2019 in Alberta
