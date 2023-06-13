Guelph police lay charge in hate-motivated attack downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest after what they believe was a hate-motivated attack in the downtown over the weekend.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, police say three men were involved in a heated argument at Wyndham and Douglas Streets.

A passerby, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, reportedly got involved and tried to de-escalate the situation.

One of the men involved started recording and allegedly began yelling homophobic slurs at the passerby, and slapped them across the cheek.

Authorities said the friend of the accused apologized to the victim, however the man kept yelling slurs and spat at them as well.

The man was arrested after being found in the area.

A 22-year-old man from Georgetown has been charged with assault.

He will appear in a courtroom in Guelph in July.