Crime

Barrie man charged with first-degree murder in Kirkland Lake shooting

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 9:57 am
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A Barrie man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal Kirkland Lake shooting investigation.

The community is over five hours north of Barrie and just south of Timmins.

The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police detachment, with the assistance of Barrie police, arrested two people in the ongoing homicide investigation.

The shooting on Second Street East in Kirkland Lake was reported last Thursday at around 10 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Ernest Renaud, 47, of Kirkland Lake.

Mathew Leiva-Pineda, 21, of Barrie, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Jeffrey Rodrigue, 30, of Dobie, has also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both men remain in custody.

MurderFirst Degree MurderBarrieKirkland LakeBarrie murderKirkland Lake murderMathew Leiva-Pineda
