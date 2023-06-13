Sherwood Park hit by 5 arsons in 3 days: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Five fires have been started in Sherwood Park since Saturday, most of them dumpster or garbage fires in the south of the hamlet, and police suspect arson.

A fire in some trees near St. Nicholas Catholic School was reported to the RCMP at around 2 p.m. Friday. Strathcona County emergency services put out the fire and there was no property damage.

On Saturday at 10 p.m., emergency services responded and extinguished a dumpster fire at a strip mall on Brentwood Boulevard and Sherwood Drive.

Then on Sunday, three fires were reported to RCMP by Strathcona County emergency services. The fires were behind strip malls on Wye Road and involved a dumpster, garbage and bundled cardboard. The fires were put out but there was minor damage to structures in the area.

RCMP say they are investigating these fires as arsons and ask anyone in the area to check surveillance footage around the times of the fires and report anything suspicious to police.

Anyone with information can reach RCMP at 780-467-7741 or submit tips anonymously on CrimeStoppers.ab.ca.