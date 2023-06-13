Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Sherwood Park hit by 5 arsons in 3 days: RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 8:38 am
An Tesla electric-vehicle Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) cruiser is seen on Sussex Drive in downtown Ottawa on Monday, May 29, 2023. View image in full screen
An Tesla electric-vehicle Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) cruiser is seen on Sussex Drive in downtown Ottawa on Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Five fires have been started in Sherwood Park since Saturday, most of them dumpster or garbage fires in the south of the hamlet, and police suspect arson.

A fire in some trees near St. Nicholas Catholic School was reported to the RCMP at around 2 p.m. Friday. Strathcona County emergency services put out the fire and there was no property damage.

On Saturday at 10 p.m., emergency services responded and extinguished a dumpster fire at a strip mall on Brentwood Boulevard and Sherwood Drive.

Then on Sunday, three fires were reported to RCMP by Strathcona County emergency services. The fires were behind strip malls on Wye Road and involved a dumpster, garbage and bundled cardboard. The fires were put out but there was minor damage to structures in the area.

Trending Now

RCMP say they are investigating these fires as arsons and ask anyone in the area to check surveillance footage around the times of the fires and report anything suspicious to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach RCMP at 780-467-7741 or submit tips anonymously on CrimeStoppers.ab.ca.

