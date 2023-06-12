Menu

Crime

Police investigating suspicious device in Vernon, B.C.

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 8:40 pm
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. An employee with the District of Oak Bay has died on the job after being hit by a vehicle.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke. MR
Police in Vernon, B.C. are currently investigating a suspicious device that was found in Justice Park on the northwest corner of 27th Street and 30th Avenue.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has contacted the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit to safely deal with the device as a precaution.

The EDU is currently en route to Vernon.

The park will be cordoned off with police tape while they investigate. The public is being asked to avoid the park while Mounties deal with the incident.

