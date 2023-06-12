Police investigating suspicious device in Vernon, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Vernon, B.C. are currently investigating a suspicious device that was found in Justice Park on the northwest corner of 27th Street and 30th Avenue.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has contacted the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit to safely deal with the device as a precaution.

The EDU is currently en route to Vernon.

The park will be cordoned off with police tape while they investigate. The public is being asked to avoid the park while Mounties deal with the incident.