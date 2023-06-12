Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 2, release 2 after season-opening victory

Send this page to someone via email

Not content after their season-opening win, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers made four transactions on Monday.

With the Bombers set to return to the field on Tuesday for the first time since their victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last Friday, the Bombers signed two players and cut two others.

The Bombers added defensive back Brad Muhammad and defensive tackle Miles Fox to the practice roster, and released both defensive back Matt Cole and defensive tackle Caleb Thomas.

The 27-year-old Muhammad joins his third CFL team after being one of the last cuts out of Calgary Stampeders training camp. He made 16 starts with the Stamps in 2022 and posted 50 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Interestingly enough, both of those picks came in one game against the Bombers last August.

Story continues below advertisement

Muhammad also played for the Ottawa RedBlacks in 2021 and made previous stops in the Indoor Football League and the National Arena League.

He adds some depth to their secondary with both Winston Rose and Jamal Parker on the six-game injured list.

Fox, 26, appeared in three games for the BC Lions last season but was recently cut loose. He recorded three tackles as a rookie after finishing his collegiate career at Wake Forest University.

Both Cole and Thomas had impressive performances in the pre-season, but both were placed on the practice roster after camp and sat out the season opener.

Cole had a couple of decent returns on special teams, while Thomas had a pair of sacks in two exhibition games.

The Bombers return to the practice field on Tuesday to prepare for their week two matchup on Friday against the 1-0 Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina.