Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

40 overdose emergency calls prompt warning for Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 4:30 pm
Some workplaces in Ontario are now required to carry a kit used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. A Naloxone anti-overdose kit is held in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. View image in full screen
Some workplaces in Ontario are now required to carry a kit used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. A Naloxone anti-overdose kit is held in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There were 40 overdoes in Waterloo Region in seven days at the start of the month, according to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy.

Late last week, the agency issued a Community Drug Alert after dozens of overdoses occurred between May 31 and June 5.

“There have been no reports identifying which substance is responsible,” the alert said.

“While waiting for emergency service to respond, keep extra Naloxone on hand; if the person slips back into an overdose drug poisoning state administer another dose.”

While things got off to a fast start in June, the 12th month moving average of overdose calls stands at its lowest point in a year, according to the WRIDS website, which currently pegs it at 56 per month.

That said, the site also says that there have been 577 overdose calls to emergency so far in 2023 which is not far off last year when there were 1,269 for the entire year.

Story continues below advertisement

As of May 5, the site notes that 27 people have suffered overdose death this year. That number was 85 last year, which was down from the previous two years when over 100 deaths were recorded in each year.

Trending Now

 

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterlooCambridgeWRIDSWaterloo region integrated drug strategyWaterloo overdose alertCambridge overdose alertKitchener overdose alert
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content