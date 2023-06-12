40 overdose emergency calls prompt warning for Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

There were 40 overdoes in Waterloo Region in seven days at the start of the month, according to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy.

Late last week, the agency issued a Community Drug Alert after dozens of overdoses occurred between May 31 and June 5.

“There have been no reports identifying which substance is responsible,” the alert said.

“While waiting for emergency service to respond, keep extra Naloxone on hand; if the person slips back into an overdose drug poisoning state administer another dose.”

While things got off to a fast start in June, the 12th month moving average of overdose calls stands at its lowest point in a year, according to the WRIDS website, which currently pegs it at 56 per month.

That said, the site also says that there have been 577 overdose calls to emergency so far in 2023 which is not far off last year when there were 1,269 for the entire year.

Story continues below advertisement

As of May 5, the site notes that 27 people have suffered overdose death this year. That number was 85 last year, which was down from the previous two years when over 100 deaths were recorded in each year.