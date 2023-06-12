Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man faces charges after loss prevention officer pepper-sprayed

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted June 12, 2023 4:00 pm
London police car. View image in full screen
London police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley
A London, Ont., man faces multiple charges after a loss prevention officer was assaulted with pepper spray over the weekend.

According to London police, a man entered a grocery store near the intersection of Base Line Road East and Wharncliffe Road South at around 6 p.m. Sunday and filled a grocery basket.

The man then exited the store without attempting to pay and walked away northbound, say police. After a loss prevention officer intercepted the suspect, police say the individual used pepper spray on the officer before continuing to walk away.

The store employees were able to retrieve some of the items and contacted police with a description of the suspect, who was apprehended soon after by police.

The loss prevention officer did not sustain any physical injuries from the incident.

A 36-year-old London man faces one charge each of theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on July 18.

