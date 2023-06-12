Menu

Crime

TTC says initiatives to reduce violence on Toronto transit showing positive results

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 3:25 pm
Click to play video: 'TTC chief says he understands growing safety concerns'
TTC chief says he understands growing safety concerns
RELATED: On a day when two transit employees were chased on the street by someone holding a syringe and a 16-year-old was stabbed on a bus, the TTC CEO says he understands why people feel unsafe. As Sean O’Shea reports, Rick Leary is promising to listen and act. – Jan 25, 2023
TORONTO — The Toronto Transit Commission has released new data showing security incidents in its system are decreasing, which it says is an indication that measures to boost safety are working.

It says the rate of reported offences stood at 1.82 per million customers in May, a 32.6 per cent decrease from the rate in January.

The TTC announced in January that it would spend $5 million to improve safety in the system following a series of violent incidents, including stabbings, BB gun shootings and an alleged swarming.

The measures included an increase in the presence of special constables, supervisors, trained community safety ambassadors and outreach teams.

The TTC is also working with the city’s shelter and housing support staff, police and Toronto Public Health.

TTC Chairman John Burnside says the data makes clear that investments aimed at improving safety are paying off.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

