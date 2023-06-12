Menu

Environment

Woman chased, attacked by cougar on the Sunshine Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 3:04 pm
The Conservation Officer Service is on the lookout for a cougar on the Sunshine Coast after it chased and attacked a woman on June 11, 2023. View image in full screen
The Conservation Officer Service is on the lookout for a cougar on the Sunshine Coast after it chased and attacked a woman on June 11, 2023. Julie Larsen Maher/Bronx Zoo
Two trails on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast remain closed Monday after a woman was attacked by a cougar on Sunday.

The B.C. Conservation Service said the woman was mountain biking along a trail in the Roberts Creek area at 3:30 p.m. near the B+K Forest Service Road when she was chased by a cougar.

The cougar reportedly lunged and swatted at the woman. She suffered minor injuries that were treated in hospital, the Conservation Officer Service said in a tweet.

A group of trail builders who were nearby arrived moments later and scared the cougar off.

RCMP officers and Conservation officers canvassed the area and put up trail cameras and signs but could not find the cougar.

Two trails in the vicinity of the attack are still closed.

The Conservation Service also said the public should take precautions to avoid wildlife encounters, including travelling in groups, carrying bear spray and leashing pets.

