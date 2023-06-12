Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

AI flags photo of gun, resulting in Paris Interpol investigation and Toronto man’s arrest

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 2:17 pm
In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov.8, 2018 people walk on the Interpol logo at the international police agency headquarters in Lyon, central France. View image in full screen
In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov.8, 2018 people walk on the Interpol logo at the international police agency headquarters in Lyon, central France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Artificial intelligence flagged a photo of a gun posted online, leading to Interpol authorities in Paris being notified and resulting in the arrest of a man in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said Monday that, on June 4, a man threatened to “shoot up” a school in a post on an online platform. A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News a specific school was not named, calling it a “blanket threat.”

The man posted a photo of a gun, police added, and the image was flagged by AI and the platform’s security team was notified.

Police told Global News the online platform was called Yubo.

The security team then notified Interpol authorities in Paris and the post was traced back to Canada, police said.

Click to play video: 'EU wants a label on AI-generated content'
EU wants a label on AI-generated content
Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Interpol was then notified, and the Toronto Police Service subsequently got involved when it was determined that the post allegedly originated from a Toronto home.

Trending Now

On June 6, officers executed a search warrant at a home.

Police said prior to arresting the suspect, he attempted to discard a handgun, but a fully loaded gun was located and seized.

Toronto man Salimou Dansoko, 20, has been charged with multiple offences including uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, or prohibited device, possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoSocial MediaToronto crimetoronto police serviceParisArtificial IntelligenceAIInterpolParis interpol
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content