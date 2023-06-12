Police seek suspect who reportedly touched girl, made sexual comments at Guelph park

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service is asking for the public’s help in a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say a girl in her teens was sitting on a bench at Goldie Mill Park on Cardigan Street sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12 noon on May 15.

They say she was approached by an unknown male who touched her without her consent and made inappropriate sexual comments. The girl was not physically hurt.

Investigators are looking for a man in his late 30s or early 40s with average weight and height, unshaven stubble, dark eyes, and dark brown messy hair over the ears and parted in the middle.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, beige or khaki shorts, old beige sandals and a large beige or khaki backpack. They say he was eating a red-white-purple popsicle.

A photo of a composite sketch of the suspect was provided by police.

Guelph police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault investigation. Guelph Police Service

Anyone who may have seen the man in question or has information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service Special Victims Unit at 519-823-1460 ext. 7505, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.