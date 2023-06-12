Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down as price of oil falls below US$70 a barrel, U.S. stocks higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'How interest rates may affect the housing market'
How interest rates may affect the housing market
Canada’s main stock index was down slightly in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell below US$70 per barrel and losses in the energy helped lead the Toronto stock market lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.45 points at 19,873.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.28 points at 33,894.06. The S&P 500 index was up 8.98 points at 4,307.84, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.87 points at 13,338.01.

The July crude contract was down US$2.26 at US$67.91 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.40 at US$1,968.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$3.76 a pound.

