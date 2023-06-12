Stolen Maserati SUV involved in a two-vehicle collision in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Scarborough faces charges after a Maserati SUV was involved in a collision on Friday.

Police said they were called to Downey Road just after 12 p.m. and found two vehicles heavily damaged.

The stolen vehicle involved in the collision had been reported stolen from Toronto.

The driver of the stolen car reportedly fled on foot before being followed and detained by a witness.

Police said the accused showed signs of impairment and further tests at police headquarters revealed he was under the influence of drugs.

Authorities also learned the man was under court orders, placing him under arrest and banning him from driving.

Police said the two individuals in the other vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment.

The charges include impaired driving, possessing stolen property, and failing to comply with court orders.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Monday.