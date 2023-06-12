Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Quebec wildfires: Evacuees being allowed to return home as situation starts to improve

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec now taking the offensive against forest fires'
Quebec now taking the offensive against forest fires
Firefighters in Quebec are now going on the offensive against the wildfires instead of just reacting to them. As Global News' Elizabeth Zogalis reports, there are still over 130 fires burning across the province, but the number of out-of-control fires has dropped. More than one million hectares of forest has burned so far this year in the province.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands of Quebecers who were forced by out-of-control wildfires to evacuate their towns and cities are starting to return home as the situation improves.

Those returning home Monday include the approximately 7,500 residents of Chibougamau, 500 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, and several Indigenous communities.

Premier François Legault told a news conference Monday there should be fewer than 4,000 evacuees remaining by the end of the day, down from a peak of more than 13,500 on Friday.

He says the northwestern Quebec town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon remains under evacuation, as does Normétal, where firefighters managed on Sunday to contain a blaze that had come within 500 metres of the town.

Trending Now

Legault says there are now more than 1,200 people fighting fires across the province, including reinforcements from New Brunswick and France.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec has been having a record wildfire season with 449 fires to date, including 130 burning as of this morning.

More on Canada
WildfiresFrancois LegaultForest FiresQuebec wildfiresQuebec forest firesQuebec FiresChibougamauquebec wildfireLebel-sur-QuevillonQuebec wildfire evacuees
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content