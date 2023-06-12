Menu

Crime

Hate-motivated graffiti found inside Guelph park: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 12, 2023 11:34 am
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph Police Service are investigating graffiti that was found at a south-end park.

They received a call from someone around 12:10 a.m. Saturday about finding racial epithets at Dallen Subdivision Park on Poppy Drive East.

Investigators say the graffiti was written in chalk on the ground and a box of chalk was left at the scene.

They say the graffiti has been photographed and they are treating it as a hate-motivated act.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can contact the Guelph Police Service hate crimes unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

