Crime

Gun, rifle seized after impaired driving arrest in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 11:11 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Waterloo Regional Police say a gun was seized after a man was arrested for impaired driving in Cambridge over the weekend.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday night, police say officers spotted a car speeding near Franklin Boulevard and Adam Street.

The officers tried to pull the vehicle over but it took off, though they did spot the licence plate numbers.

This led them to the driver’s home where police eventually took the man into custody for impaired driving.

Police say the officers searched him and found a loaded gun. They then searched the home, and say they seized a rifle, ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

A 33-year-old man from Cambridge is facing a number of impaired driving and weapons charges as a result of the investigation.

