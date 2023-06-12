Man lands in hospital with stab wound after fight in Waterloo’s University District

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a man was stabbed during a brawl in the University District in Waterloo over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the University Commons Plaza on King Street at around 2 a.m. Sunday after several people reported a disturbance in the area, police said.

Witnesses told police that what began as an argument escalated into a fight, and that one person had been stabbed, officers said.

A little while later, police were told that a person had arrived at an area hospital with a stab wound.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was then moved to an out-of-region hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or at 1-800-222-8477.