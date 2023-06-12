Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Special weather statement issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 9:10 am
The Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
The Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A special weather statement warning has been issued Monday for Waterloo Region and Guelph by Environment Canada.

The agency notes that there will be heavy rainfall at times in the area during Monday morning and afternoon periods with accumulations of between 30 and 50 mm, potentially higher in some areas.

“Rain associated with a low-pressure system will continue to push into the region early this morning and tapering off this afternoon,” the statement read Monday.

Trending Now

“Heaviest rainfall is expected later this morning. There still remains some uncertainty with rainfall amounts and the exact track of the low.”

Environment Canada said it may be forced to upgrade the special weather statement to a weather warning.

More on Canada
Environment CanadaKitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsCambridge newsWaterlooCambridgeSpecial Weather StatementGuelph weatherKitchener weatherWaterloo weatherCambridge weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content