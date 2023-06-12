Special weather statement issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement warning has been issued Monday for Waterloo Region and Guelph by Environment Canada.

The agency notes that there will be heavy rainfall at times in the area during Monday morning and afternoon periods with accumulations of between 30 and 50 mm, potentially higher in some areas.

“Rain associated with a low-pressure system will continue to push into the region early this morning and tapering off this afternoon,” the statement read Monday.

“Heaviest rainfall is expected later this morning. There still remains some uncertainty with rainfall amounts and the exact track of the low.”

Environment Canada said it may be forced to upgrade the special weather statement to a weather warning.