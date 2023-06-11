Wildfire growing upslope away from Highway 4 on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

The Cameron Bluffs wildfire, which has shut down a portion of Highway 4, is now growing upslope away from the roadway.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the out-of-control wildfire has grown to 254 hectares as of Sunday afternoon, up from 208 on Saturday.

Fire activity is expected to increase throughout Sunday with winds and hot, sunny weather conditions.

Currently, there are 76 firefighters working the blaze with help from four helicopters.

The wildfire is burning in extremely steep terrain making it difficult for ground crews to access the fire.

Even though the fire is growing, no infrastructure is being threatened.

Highway 4 is the major artery route that connects Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino to the rest of Vancouver Island. Sunday marks day six of the highway being closed.

The B.C. government’s escorted convoys are now running along the logging road which is being used as the only alternative route to reach these communities.

“As of Sunday morning, we will have four piloted convoys for commercial vehicles to help with the safe movement of essential goods,” Janelle Staite said, B.C. Ministry of Transportation’s deputy director with the south coast region.

“The intent of the convoys is to ensure oncoming traffic is aware of the coming convoy and also to separate commercial vehicles from regular traffic. We will not be allowing passenger vehicles to pass the convoy in the same direction.”

The first convoy arrived early Sunday, something Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions said was much needed.

“Our grocery store’s shelves are not as full as we like and fuel is a bit of a challenge,” she said.

“(But) as soon as those trucks started coming in … I’ve seen (residents) taking pictures of the grocery stores’ shelves refilling (and) pictures of the fuels trucks. It is a real sigh of relief.”

Most gas stations in the area are restricting drivers to only be able to fill up either $100 or $50 of gas at a time.

Minions has strongly urged the local community members to buy only what is needed, even if it’s food for only a couple of days at a time, to ensure there are enough goods for everyone.

No timeline for the opening of Highway 4 as officials said gaining control of the fire is the first step. Officials did say, however, no major damage has been done to the highway.