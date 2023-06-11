Moose Jaw police warn public after 3 fatal overdoses

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is warning the public after they responded to three sudden deaths within the last 48 hours.

“Police believe fentanyl is involved in the deaths,” said a release. “Police are concerned about the possibility of a tainted or compromised drug.”

MJPS reminds the public that anyone can be at risk of an overdose. They encourage anyone planning to use drugs to not do so alone.

“If you are a drug user, or you know a drug user, get help,” stated police. “Don’t let the addiction make the decisions and plans that can lead to a near-fatal or fatal overdose. Connect with health resources.”

Police also encourage the public to know the signs of an opioid overdose, which can include:

difficulty walking, talking or staying awake

blue lips or nails, pinpoint pupils, cold and clammy skin

dizziness or confusion; extreme drowsiness

choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

slow or weak breathing

inability to wake up even when shaken or shouted at.

“Know that the Good Samaritan Overdose Act will protect anyone experiencing a drug overdose from charges of possession of a controlled substance,” police stated. “That’s also true for anyone present while someone else is experiencing an overdose. Don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 in an overdose situation.”

As the MJPS continue to investigate the three fatal overdoses, they say anyone can access take-home naloxone kits if they are concerned about experiencing a drug overdose or witnessing one.

Anyone with any information about people trafficking drugs in Moose Jaw should call authorities. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).