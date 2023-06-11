Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon reportedly arrested

By Jill Lawless The Associated Press
Posted June 11, 2023 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister, says she’s too divisive for independence bid'
Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister, says she’s too divisive for independence bid
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday she would resign after nine years ruling the Scottish National Party following the failed independence referendum of 2014 – Feb 15, 2023
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for years, was reportedly arrested Sunday by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.

Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was detained “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives,” the force said.

U.K. police do not name suspects until they are charged. The BBC and other media outlets identified the arrested woman as Sturgeon. The party did not immediately comment.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson for the former first minister said: “Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday 11 June, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.”

Click to play video: 'Scotland denied independence referendum by U.K. court'
Scotland denied independence referendum by U.K. court

Scottish police have been investigating how 600,000 pounds ($745,000) designated for a Scottish independence campaign was spent.

Party treasurer Colin Beattie and former chief executive Peter Murrell were arrested previously and questioned as part of the investigation. Neither has been charged.

Murrell is Sturgeon’s husband, and police searched the couple’s home in Glasgow after his arrest in April.

Click to play video: 'Scottish First Minister explains demand for second independence referendum'
Scottish First Minister explains demand for second independence referendum

Sturgeon unexpectedly resigned in February after eight years as Scottish National Party leader and first minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. She said that it was the right time for her, her party and her country to make way for someone else.

Trending Now
Sturgeon left office amid divisions in the SNP and with her main goal — independence from the U.K. for the nation of 5.5 million people — unmet.

Scottish voters backed remaining in the U.K. in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation decision. The party wants a new vote, but the U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland can’t hold one without London’s consent. The central government has refused to authorize another referendum.

Sturgeon’s departure unleashed a tussle for the future of the SNP amid recriminations over the party’s declining membership and divisions about the best path towards independence.

