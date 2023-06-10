Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Canadian government orders seizure of Russian cargo plane at Toronto airport

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'G7 summit: Canada announces new sanctions on Russia'
G7 summit: Canada announces new sanctions on Russia
RELATED: The G7 Leaders’ Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima, Japan with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons – May 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian government has ordered the seizure a Russian aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The federal government announced the planned seizure of the Antonov 124 on Saturday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv. Officials said the plane will be taken as a direct response to Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

“Today, we are demonstrating that Russia’s actions continue to have consequences,” transport minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement. “We stand with Ukraine and will take any and all necessary actions, including this seizure, to put pressure on President Putin.”

The massive Russian cargo plane has sat on the tarmac at Toronto’s main airport since Canada banned Russian aircraft from entering its airspace in February 2022.

In an April Facebook post, Ukraine’s Prime Minister said he understood Canada was “preparing for (the) confiscation of the AN-124” and that it, along with other assets, it would be transferred to Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

The plane is owned by a subsidiary of Volga-Dnepr Airlines LLC and Volga-Dnepr Group, Canada believes. Both entities recently had sanctions imposed against them as part of Canada’s response to the war in Ukraine.

The sanctions were levelled by the Canadian government on April 11 as part of a raft of measures rolled out against 34 entities that the federal government said are “complicit in Putin’s war of choice, including several security targets linked to the Wagner Group” and parts of the aviation sector.

“By authorizing the seizure of the Antonov 124, Canada reaffirms that impunity is not an option for those who have profited from Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine,” the federal government said in a statement.

Related News
RussiaUkraine warGovernment of CanadaCanadian GovernmentToronto Pearson International AirportToronto Pearson AirportRussian Invasion Of UkraineToronto airportrussian sanctionsCanada Russia sanctionsAntonov 124Russian plane Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content