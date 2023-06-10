Hundreds of Maple Ridge residents displaced by massive fire

Hundreds of Maple Ridge residents have been displaced after a massive fire at a construction site jumped to a neighbouring apartment building.
Maple Ridge firefighters were called to a large structure fire around midnight near Brown Ave. and Edge Street.
“This was a very, very large fire. We had around 60 firefighters working the incident,” said Michael van Dob, Maple Ridge’s fire chief.
“The thermal energy of this fire transferred across the lane, quite handily, and ignited a significant portion of the neighbouring building.”
When they arrived, they found a large apartment building, which was under construction, fully engulfed in flames.
The flames tore through the structure, completely burning it to the ground, after spreading to the adjacent occupied apartment building.
Dozens of firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze, some from other nearby communities.
A police officer was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The area remains closed off Saturday and people are being advised to stay away, while an investigation looks into the fire.
Emergency Support Services are looking after the displaced residents.
- Missing hiker found dead near mountain peak northeast of Lions Bay
- Driver crashes into West Vancouver Whole Foods, motors through produce section
- Majority of British Columbians give ER wait times a failing grade: poll
- ‘Interact with culture’: 2nd annual Indigenous artisan market kicks off in New Westminster
Comments