Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Hundreds of Maple Ridge residents displaced by massive fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Large apartment fire displaces hundreds in Maple Ridge'
Large apartment fire displaces hundreds in Maple Ridge
Hundreds of Maple Ridge residents have been displaced after a massive fire at an apartment building that was under construction.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hundreds of Maple Ridge residents have been displaced after a massive fire at a construction site jumped to a neighbouring apartment building.

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to a large structure fire around midnight near Brown Ave. and Edge Street.

“This was a very, very large fire. We had around 60 firefighters working the incident,” said Michael van Dob, Maple Ridge’s fire chief.

“The thermal energy of this fire transferred across the lane, quite handily, and ignited a significant portion of the neighbouring building.”

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack tour bus fire extinguished quickly'
Chilliwack tour bus fire extinguished quickly

When they arrived, they found a large apartment building, which was under construction, fully engulfed in flames.

Story continues below advertisement

The flames tore through the structure, completely burning it to the ground, after spreading to the adjacent occupied apartment building.

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze, some from other nearby communities.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Large fire caught on video at gas station in Comox Valley'
Large fire caught on video at gas station in Comox Valley

A police officer was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The area remains closed off Saturday and people are being advised to stay away, while an investigation looks into the fire.

Emergency Support Services are looking after the displaced residents.

 

More on BC
Maple RidgeBC FireDisplaced residentsMaple Ridge fireMaple Ridge fire departmentBC apartment fireMaple Ridge apartment building fireMaple ridge large fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content