Fatal collision closes Calgary road

One person is dead and two others injured following a collision in Calgary’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.
Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed the fatality in the 3400 block of 3 Avenue N.W., between Bowness Road N.W. and Parkdale Boulevard N.W.
EMS said two people were transported to hospital, with one in serious condition.
Three vehicles appear to have been involved: a white sedan and two SUVs.
CCTV from a nearby gas station showed the white sedan was travelling eastbound on 3 Avenue in the left lane when a dark SUV travelling westbound crossed into the oncoming lane. The CCTV footage then showed the black SUV struck the white sedan.
The Calgary Police Service said Parkdale Blvd. N.W. is closed between 29 Street and 34 Street N.W., advising motorists to find alternate routes.
