Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal collision closes Calgary road

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 5:44 pm
Emergency responders surround a white vehicle following a fatal collision on Parkdale Blvd. N.W. in Calgary on June 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency responders surround a white vehicle following a fatal collision on Parkdale Blvd. N.W. in Calgary on June 9, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead and two others injured following a collision in Calgary’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed the fatality in the 3400 block of 3 Avenue N.W., between Bowness Road N.W. and Parkdale Boulevard N.W.

EMS said two people were transported to hospital, with one in serious condition.

Three vehicles appear to have been involved: a white sedan and two SUVs.

13
A pair of vehicles are at rest after a fatal collision in Calgary's Parkdale neighbourhood, on June 9, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A pair of vehicles are at rest after a fatal collision in Calgary's Parkdale neighbourhood, on June 9, 2023. Global News
23
An SUV is pictured with damage to its front, after a fatal collision in Calgary's Parkdale neighbourhood on June 9, 2023. View image in gallery mode
An SUV is pictured with damage to its front, after a fatal collision in Calgary's Parkdale neighbourhood on June 9, 2023. Global News
33
A damaged white sedan is pictured after a fatal collision in Calgary's Parkdale neighbourhood on June 9, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A damaged white sedan is pictured after a fatal collision in Calgary's Parkdale neighbourhood on June 9, 2023. Global News

CCTV from a nearby gas station showed the white sedan was travelling eastbound on 3 Avenue in the left lane when a dark SUV travelling westbound crossed into the oncoming lane. The CCTV footage then showed the black SUV struck the white sedan.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Police Service said Parkdale Blvd. N.W. is closed between 29 Street and 34 Street N.W., advising motorists to find alternate routes.

More to come…

 

More on Canada
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceTrafficFatal CollisionCPSCalgary TrafficCalgary collisionMotor Vehicle CollisionCalgary fatal collisionAlberta Health Services EMSParkdale Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content