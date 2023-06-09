Fatal collision closes Calgary road

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two others injured following a collision in Calgary’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed the fatality in the 3400 block of 3 Avenue N.W., between Bowness Road N.W. and Parkdale Boulevard N.W.

EMS said two people were transported to hospital, with one in serious condition.

Three vehicles appear to have been involved: a white sedan and two SUVs.

1 3 View image in gallery mode A pair of vehicles are at rest after a fatal collision in Calgary's Parkdale neighbourhood, on June 9, 2023. Global News 2 3 View image in gallery mode An SUV is pictured with damage to its front, after a fatal collision in Calgary's Parkdale neighbourhood on June 9, 2023. Global News 3 3 View image in gallery mode A damaged white sedan is pictured after a fatal collision in Calgary's Parkdale neighbourhood on June 9, 2023. Global News

CCTV from a nearby gas station showed the white sedan was travelling eastbound on 3 Avenue in the left lane when a dark SUV travelling westbound crossed into the oncoming lane. The CCTV footage then showed the black SUV struck the white sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Police Service said Parkdale Blvd. N.W. is closed between 29 Street and 34 Street N.W., advising motorists to find alternate routes.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Parkdale Boulevard N.W. is currently closed in both directions between 29 Street and 34 Street N.W. due to a fatal collision. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/QCEp81WmBb — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 9, 2023

More to come…