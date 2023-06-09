Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.
According to police, the driver remained at the scene.
Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.
Comments