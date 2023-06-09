Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 2:45 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto
Advertisement
More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTPSPedestrian StruckToronto Collisionpedestrian struck torontopharmacy aveinnisdale drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto

Sponsored content

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Story continues below advertisement
More on Toronto

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto

Sponsored content

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto

Sponsored content

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto

Sponsored content

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto

Sponsored content

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto

Sponsored content

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto

Sponsored content

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police said the collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, in the Pharmacy Avenue and Innisdale Drive area.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to hospital via a trauma run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto'
Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck in Toronto

Sponsored content