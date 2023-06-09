Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 12:03 pm
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan. View image in full screen
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan. AV
Losses in the base metal and industrial stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets inched higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.40 points at 19,909.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.11 points at 33,901.72. The S&P 500 index was up 16.50 points at 4,310.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.02 points at 13,317.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.07 cents US compared with 74.86 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 26 cents at US$71.55 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.30 at US$1,979.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.81 a pound.

