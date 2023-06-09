Prince Albert Grand Council calls for change in wildfire management

Send this page to someone via email

First Nations leaders are again calling for the Saskatchewan government to address wildfires and improve Indigenous firefighting capacity.

The Prince Albert Grand Council said it wants to see the implementation of the recommendations within From the Ashes: Reimagining Fire Safety and Emergency Management in Indigenous Communities as well as the 2018 report from the PAGC Wildfire Task Force.

Recommendations in these reports highlight that more funding and training are needed for preparedness, First Nations need to be included in coordination activities, evacuations need improvement, and more needs to be done for recovery.

“Our histories, traditions, and livelihoods are deeply entwined with the forest, and its health directly impacts the health of our communities, the province and the country as a whole. It is not just about losing trees, it is about losing a vibrant ecosystem that supports a multitude of species, our community, and our way of life,” said Chief Tammy Cook-Searson of Lac La Ronge Indian Band, who presented to the House of Common’s Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs in 2017.

“Today’s fires are different — they are fuelled by a shifting climate that burn with an intense heat and spread too quickly. These are not the cleansing fires of the past that rejuvenated the land and encouraged new growth. These fires, unlike in the past, are depriving the forest of the opportunity to regrow as it used to.”

The PAGC said more inclusion is needed in the province’s wildfire management strategy.

“We have been impacted disproportionately by wildfires, and it is critical that we address these challenges proactively. By doing so, we can empower Indigenous communities, protect our lands, and build resilience against future wildfire events,” said PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

Hardlotte said this year’s fires have been the worst yet, and have put communities in danger.

Global News has reached out to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for a response.