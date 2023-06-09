2 Surrey fires in 12 hours lead to arson charges 

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with two fires in Surrey.

On May 28 just before midnight, Surrey firefighters and Mounties responded to a fire at a building on 117 Street. The building has two businesses on the lower level and residential units above.

Both the top and lower levels of the building suffered “significant fire and water damage,” police said.

Less than 12 hours later, firefighters and police a man was reported to be setting bushes on fire near 104 Ave. and 122 Street.

Surrey RCMP officers found a man who was hiding in the area and arrested him.

On June 1, Paul Robinson, 52, was charged with arson and arson to inhabited property.

He has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on June 13, 2023.

“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of these fires,” said Sgt. Tammy Lobb.

“With the dry conditions leading into summer and ongoing wildfires around the province, Surrey RCMP is asking the public to report any suspicious activity related to fires.”