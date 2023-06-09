Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

London-St. Thomas sits at record low unemployment rate for 2nd straight month

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 9:33 am
Downtown London, Ont. View image in full screen
Downtown London, Ont. Andrew Graham / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The London-St. Thomas jobless rate held steady at its record low level of 4.4 per cent for the second month in a row.

According to Statistics Canada, London added 1,900 jobs in May while also seeing a similar increase in the labour force by 1,900 people. There were no changes to the number of people who claimed unemployment.

In April, the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 per cent, the lowest level ever recorded in available data from Statistics Canada dating back to 1994.

The participation rate — an estimate of an economy’s active workforce — also rose to 64.6 per cent in May, up from 64.3 per cent in April.

Nationally, the jobless rate rose slightly to 5.2 per cent, the first increase since last August. Canada’s employment fell among youth aged 15-24 and rose among those aged 25-54.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Business News: Strong jobs numbers could lead to high-interest rates sticking around'
Business News: Strong jobs numbers could lead to high-interest rates sticking around
London OntarioLdnontStatistics CanadaSt. ThomasUnemployment RateMay2023labour forceLondon-St. Thomas
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content