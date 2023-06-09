SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukraine says its GDP fell 10.5% in 1st quarter of 2023

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 9, 2023 8:08 am
Click to play video: 'Russian economy rebounds despite Western isolation'
Russian economy rebounds despite Western isolation
WATCH - Russian economy rebounds despite Western isolation – Feb 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ukraine‘s gross domestic product fell by 10.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period a year ago, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement the fall was less than it had initially expected, indicating that the economy was adapting to events following Russia’s invasion more quickly than expected.

The ministry said it had initially expected GDP to fall by 14.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.

Click to play video: 'Global economy, security being decided on ‘battlefields of Ukraine’: Freeland'
Global economy, security being decided on ‘battlefields of Ukraine’: Freeland

“The data indicate that the Ukrainian economy is adapting and recovering at a faster pace than was previously forecast,” said Yulia Svyrydenko, who serves as first deputy prime minister and economy minister.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She said the government continued to focus on stabilizing the situation in the energy sector and helping solve logistics problems for Ukrainian exports.

Ukraine’s economy shrank by about one-third last year following the full-scale Russian invasion. This year a slight growth is expected by the government and analysts.

More on World
RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsUkraine Russiarussia ukraine warRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warUkraine Russia newsRussia Ukraine newsUkraine Russia todayRussia Ukraine today
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content