Berrios makes quality start as Jays top Astros 3-2

TORONTO – Jose Berrios delivered a quality start and the Blue Jays’ three-run fifth inning held up as Toronto edged the Houston Astros 3-2 on Thursday night.

Brandon Belt drove in Matt Chapman with a single for the go-ahead run against Houston starter Framber Valdez (6-5). The Blue Jays extended their winning streak to three games and have won nine of their last 11.

Berrios (6-4) allowed two earned runs and four hits over six innings. He had two strikeouts and walked a pair.

Yimi Garcia, Erik Swanson and Jordan Romano each worked a scoreless frame. Romano, from Markham, Ont., threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save.

Astros cleanup hitter Alex Bregman opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo shot, his ninth home run of the season. Berrios gave up a walk and two singles to load the bases but kept the damage to a minimum with a run-scoring double-play and groundout.

Toronto centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier was hit by a pitch in the bottom half of the frame. He was pulled from the game in the fourth inning and replaced by Daulton Varsho.

The Blue Jays said precautionary X-rays were negative and that Kiermaier had a left wrist contusion. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez (right oblique discomfort) also left the game early.

Valdez issued three walks in the fifth inning and it proved costly. Chapman grounded into a forceout with the bases loaded to bring Varsho home.

Alejandro Kirk followed with a ground-rule double that scored Bo Bichette. Belt’s RBI single broke the tie before Kirk was thrown out at the plate.

Valdez allowed three earned runs and four hits over five innings. He had five strikeouts but walked four batters.

Houston reliever Phil Maton put two runners in scoring position in the sixth inning but escaped thanks to a slick defensive play by Bregman. The third baseman bare-handed a slow roller by Bichette and threw him out to save a run.

Garcia gave up back-to-back singles to open the seventh but Houston couldn’t take advantage. Kirk helped stifle the momentum by catching Jose Abreu leaning too far off the bag at second base.

The Blue Jays catcher faked a throw to first before firing to second baseman Santiago Espinal, who threw to Chapman at third for the tag. Garcia fanned Martin Maldonado to keep the one-run lead intact.

Announced attendance was 28,284 and the game took two hours 34 minutes to play.

ROOF CLOSED

Rogers Centre’s retractable roof was closed again due to lingering wildfire smoke from forest fires burning in parts of Ontario and Quebec.

COMING UP

The Blue Jays will continue their seven-game homestand on Friday with the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.40 earned-run average) was scheduled to start against right-hander Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.15). The Astros will head to Cleveland for a weekend series against the Guardians.

MANOAH SPOT

The rotation spot vacated after the demotion of Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah has yet to be filled.

The Twins plan to start right-hander Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.76) on Saturday but the Blue Jays say their starter is ‘to be announced.’

Manoah was a Cy Young finalist last year but has just one win this season. He was sent to the minors Tuesday after lasting one-third of an inning in the opener of the four-game series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.

