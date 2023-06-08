Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify woman after donation box stolen in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 8:09 pm
Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a woman after a donation box was stolen from a business in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 5, at 7:45 p.m., officers received a report of a break and enter in the Queen Street East and Glen Manor Drive area.

Officers said a woman allegedly smashed the front door of a store and grabbed a cash donation box.

According to police, she then fled the scene in a white Kia vehicle with a “Communauto” symbol on he door.

Trending Now

Officers are searching for a woman with a heavy build and dark hair. She was seen wearing a black sweater with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

