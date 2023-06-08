Police seek to identify woman after donation box stolen in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a woman after a donation box was stolen from a business in Toronto.
Toronto police said on June 5, at 7:45 p.m., officers received a report of a break and enter in the Queen Street East and Glen Manor Drive area.
Officers said a woman allegedly smashed the front door of a store and grabbed a cash donation box.
According to police, she then fled the scene in a white Kia vehicle with a “Communauto” symbol on he door.
Officers are searching for a woman with a heavy build and dark hair. She was seen wearing a black sweater with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front, dark pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
