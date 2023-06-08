Police seek to identify woman after donation box stolen in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a woman after a donation box was stolen from a business in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 5, at 7:45 p.m., officers received a report of a break and enter in the Queen Street East and Glen Manor Drive area.

Officers said a woman allegedly smashed the front door of a store and grabbed a cash donation box.

According to police, she then fled the scene in a white Kia vehicle with a “Communauto” symbol on he door.

Officers are searching for a woman with a heavy build and dark hair. She was seen wearing a black sweater with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.