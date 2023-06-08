Striking Halifax school support workers, employer head back to bargaining table

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing striking Halifax-area school support workers says they’re heading back to the bargaining table with the employer and a conciliator, one month after job action began.

The meeting between CUPE and representatives from Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) is scheduled for Friday morning.

“They’ve been on strike for a month and they’re ready to have a conversation with HRCE, and we hope HRCE is ready to have a conversation with us,” said CUPE Nova Scotia President Nan McFadgen

More than 1,800 school support workers in the Halifax area went on strike on May 10, after members of CUPE Local 5047 voted not to ratify a tentative agreement reached with the province.

The union was seeking wage increases greater than what the government proposed, which was 6.5 per cent over a three-year contract.

While schools remain open, EPAs and other support workers are off the job, and pre-primary programs are paused.