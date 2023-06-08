Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Striking Halifax school support workers, employer head back to bargaining table

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 6:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax-area school support workers strike reaches one month'
Halifax-area school support workers strike reaches one month
WATCH: School support workers in the Halifax area have been out of class for one month now, and there is still no end to the job action in sight. The union announced Thursday though that talks will resume Friday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union representing striking Halifax-area school support workers says they’re heading back to the bargaining table with the employer and a conciliator, one month after job action began.

The meeting between CUPE and representatives from Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) is scheduled for Friday morning.

“They’ve been on strike for a month and they’re ready to have a conversation with HRCE, and we hope HRCE is ready to have a conversation with us,” said CUPE Nova Scotia President Nan McFadgen

More than 1,800 school support workers in the Halifax area went on strike on May 10, after members of CUPE Local 5047 voted not to ratify a tentative agreement reached with the province.

The union was seeking wage increases greater than what the government proposed, which was 6.5 per cent over a three-year contract.

Story continues below advertisement

While schools remain open, EPAs and other support workers are off the job, and pre-primary programs are paused.

Click to play video: 'Hiring of replacement workers questioned as Halifax education strike drags on'
Hiring of replacement workers questioned as Halifax education strike drags on
CUPEJob ActionCUPE strikeHalifax Regional Centre for EducationHRCEContract Talksschool support workerssupport workers strikehalifax schools strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content