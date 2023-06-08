Menu

Crime

Vernon Mounties release sketch of man accused of approaching student

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 3:04 pm
Police in Vernon have released a sketch of a man involved in a suspected luring case. View image in full screen
Police in Vernon have released a sketch of a man involved in a suspected luring case. Courtesy: Vernon RCMP
Mounties in British Columbia are releasing a sketch of a man accused of trying to lure a child into his vehicle near a Vernon elementary school.

The incident is alleged to have happened near a 35th Street elementary school on Tuesday, May 9, at around 8 a.m.

“A man in a brown vehicle attempted several times to convince a child who was walking to school, to get into his vehicle, even offering a gift. The child refused and did not get into the vehicle. The suspect fled the area when the child’s parent approached the vehicle,” RCMP said in a press release.

In support of their ongoing investigation, an RCMP forensic sketch artist created an image of the suspect.

“We are releasing the image to the public with the hope someone will either recognize this person or be able to provide us with information that will assist us in furthering our investigation,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man 40-50 years old with short facial hair. He was wearing light brown clothing and driving a small, brown station wagon-type vehicle.

Anyone who has any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote file No. 2023-7313.

