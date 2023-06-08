Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests and weapon, drug seizure: Leduc RCMP

Leduc RCMP arrested three people after a traffic stop for a suspicious licence plate gave rise to a vehicle search that officers say revealed a cache of weapons and drugs.
On May 19 at around 6:19 p.m., an officer on patrol in Leduc noticed a suspicious vehicle with a licence plate that looked altered. Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Edmonton.
The vehicle drove for a short time and eventually parked in a parking lot on 50 Avenue. Leduc RCMP approached the vehicle and searched it.
Police say they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, an imitation firearm, a collapsible baton, several edged weapons including a knife, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, suspected fentanyl, a drug called gamma-hydroxybutyrate, crystal meth and prescription medications.
As a result, three suspects were arrested and remain in police custody.
Harley George Wayne Okemaw, 34, of Edmonton, faces nine charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm with ammunition. He is scheduled to appear in court June 22.
Samuel M. Blackmore, 33, of Grande Chace, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fraudulent concealment, two counts of failure to comply with a release order condition, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court June 15.
Heaven Gouchey, 20, of Edmonton, faces four charges. These include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fraudulent concealment, and two counts of failure to comply with release order conditions. Gouchey is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.
