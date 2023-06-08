Menu

Crime

Kingston police arrest suspect in sexual assault reported in Churchill Park

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 2:48 pm
Kingston police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault case in Churchill Park last week. View image in full screen
Kingston police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault case in Churchill Park last week. John Lawless/Global News
Kingston police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case reported last week.

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the assault, which police said occurred in Churchill Park at Brock and Mack streets.

On Wednesday, detectives went to a home on MacDonnell Street where they spoke to the suspect. During the conversation, detectives decided that had enough grounds to arrest the man.

The sexual assault happened on May 31 at about 2 a.m., when a 20-year-old woman was walking alone along Regent Street.

Police say the suspect, who appeared to be unhoused, allegedly approached the woman.

According to police, the woman offered the man some food, and then kept walking through Churchill Park.

Police say the suspect followed her and allege he sexually assaulted her in the park.

According to police, a resident nearby interrupted and the suspect fled the scene.

The 40-year-old man has been arrested for sexual assault and was taken to police headquarters to await a bail hearing.

