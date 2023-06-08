Menu

Canada

Cougar sighting in southern Alberta town of Magrath triggers emergency alert

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 1:45 pm
Undated file photo of a cougar in the U.S. View image in full screen
Undated file photo of a cougar in the U.S. (National Park Service via AP)
An emergency alert was issued for residents of Magrath on Thursday morning after a cougar was spotted within the southern Alberta town’s trail system.

The Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at the request of town officials just before 11 a.m., categorizing it as “an alert for a dangerous animal.”

“A cougar has been reported seen on the Magrath trail,” the town said in a post on its Facebook page. “Avoid the area (and) keep pets on a leash or confined.”

The areas covered by the alert include the Magrath nature trail, campground and Jubilee Park fish pond.

Town officials said residents can click here for the latest updates.

