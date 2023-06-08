Cougar sighting in southern Alberta town of Magrath triggers emergency alert

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert was issued for residents of Magrath on Thursday morning after a cougar was spotted within the southern Alberta town’s trail system.

The Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at the request of town officials just before 11 a.m., categorizing it as “an alert for a dangerous animal.”

“A cougar has been reported seen on the Magrath trail,” the town said in a post on its Facebook page. “Avoid the area (and) keep pets on a leash or confined.”

The areas covered by the alert include the Magrath nature trail, campground and Jubilee Park fish pond.

