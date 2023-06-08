Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba premier still mum on funding to search landfill for remains of two women

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2023 1:48 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at the convention centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Stefanson says a potential search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women should be led by the federal government and families. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks at the convention centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Stefanson says a potential search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women should be led by the federal government and families. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s premier says a potential search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women should be led by the federal government and families.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the province is standing by the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran but did not commit to providing provincial money to help fund the search of the Prairie Green landfill.

A feasibility study completed by an Indigenous-led committee last month estimated it could take up to three years and cost $184 million to search the area, but family members and Indigenous leaders have said it must go ahead.

Stefanson says her government is reviewing some of the recommendations in the study that would require provincial approval.

The federal government says it is still reviewing the feasibility study and remains in contact with the families and Indigenous leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa, meanwhile, is looking at a proposal submitted by the same committee to search a separate Winnipeg landfill.

Click to play video: '‘Their lives mattered’: Indigenous leaders say landfill search a must after study’s release'
‘Their lives mattered’: Indigenous leaders say landfill search a must after study’s release
Province of ManitobaHuman RemainsMMIWGHeather StefansonLandfillBrady LandfillPrairie Green Landfilllandfill searchWinnipeg landfillManitoba Indigenous leadersremains of indigenous women
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content