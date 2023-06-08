Man taken to hospital, suspect arrested after machete attack in Oshawa: police

A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital after being attacked with a machete in Oshawa, police say.
Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 3:05 p.m. in the Bond Street East and Simcoe Street North area.
Officers said a man was found suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital.
According to police, the suspect fled to a nearby apartment where he was arrested.
Police said a 44-year-old man from Oshawa has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
