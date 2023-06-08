Small mammal house reopens at Saskatoon Zoo with meerkats, porcupines, monkeys

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has opened the new small mammal house bringing meerkats, porcupines and monkeys back after lengthy renovations.

“There’s not a lot of small mammal houses in Canada and I wanted to bring something unique here to Saskatoon,” said Jeff Mitchell, zoo manager.

“The renovations allowed us to create a new habitat to our meerkats and African crested porcupines, as well as some fantastic exhibits for new species including naked mole rats and sugar gliders.”

Mitchell said the naked mole rats were flown in from the United States, part of how Saskatoon’s zoo works with others around the world towards animal conservation.

He said that the sugar gliders are on their way and will be arriving soon.

Renovations to create larger habitats started in September to help conservation programs. The total project cost $850,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon’s zoo is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.