Small mammal house reopens at Saskatoon Zoo with meerkats, porcupines, monkeys

Saskatoon’s Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has opened the new small mammal house bringing meerkats, porcupines and monkeys back after lengthy renovations.
“There’s not a lot of small mammal houses in Canada and I wanted to bring something unique here to Saskatoon,” said Jeff Mitchell, zoo manager.
“The renovations allowed us to create a new habitat to our meerkats and African crested porcupines, as well as some fantastic exhibits for new species including naked mole rats and sugar gliders.”
Mitchell said the naked mole rats were flown in from the United States, part of how Saskatoon’s zoo works with others around the world towards animal conservation.
He said that the sugar gliders are on their way and will be arriving soon.
Renovations to create larger habitats started in September to help conservation programs. The total project cost $850,000.
Saskatoon’s zoo is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- McGill music instructor claims he lost promotion to less qualified candidate
- Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear unvaccinated Alberta woman’s case for organ donation
- Poilievre misses Pride flag raising, says he was working late
- Call the influencers: How the CDIC tried to quell fears after SVB’s collapse
Comments