Canada

Small mammal house reopens at Saskatoon Zoo with meerkats, porcupines, monkeys

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon zoo to open new small mammal house exhibit on June 10'
Saskatoon zoo to open new small mammal house exhibit on June 10
WATCH: Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo manager Jeff Mitchell announced on Thursday the zoo will open an exhibit exclusively for small mammals like meerkats and porcupines, as well as some more exotic creatures. The project will cost approximately $850,000, with the zoo foundation contributing $250,000.
Saskatoon’s Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has opened the new small mammal house bringing meerkats, porcupines and monkeys back after lengthy renovations.

“There’s not a lot of small mammal houses in Canada and I wanted to bring something unique here to Saskatoon,” said Jeff Mitchell, zoo manager.

“The renovations allowed us to create a new habitat to our meerkats and African crested porcupines, as well as some fantastic exhibits for new species including naked mole rats and sugar gliders.”

Mitchell said the naked mole rats were flown in from the United States, part of how Saskatoon’s zoo works with others around the world towards animal conservation.

He said that the sugar gliders are on their way and will be arriving soon.

Renovations to create larger habitats started in September to help conservation programs. The total project cost $850,000.

Saskatoon’s zoo is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

