1 arrested after gun fired twice in trailer park north of Peterborough: OPP

One person faces charges after a firearm was discharged twice in a trailer park north of Peterborough, Ont. this week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the first incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a round entered a vacant trailer. No injuries were reported.

OPP say on Thursday, officers responded to another call of a firearm being discharged at the trailer park.

Officers responded and located a suspect who was arrested without incident.

A 47-year-old Scarborough man was charged with careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and contravention of a condition of a licence, registration certificate or authorization.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Peterborough on July 11.

“There is no current risk to public safety related to this occurrence,” OPP stated Thursday afternoon. “The Peterborough County OPP want to remind registered firearm owners that when using your firearm, be responsible. Always being certain of your target, your line of fire, and what lies beyond your target.”

Although police did not identify the park, on Facebook, Shady Bay RV Park on Buckhorn Road said the situation was under control.

“The camper involved is no longer in the park and in custody,” the park stated on its Facebook page.