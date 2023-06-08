Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP arrest man in connection with fatal Sandy Bay shooting

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 3:21 pm
Shawn Spence, 26, was arrested in relation to a shooting on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man. .
Shawn Spence, 26, was arrested in relation to a shooting on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man. . RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said Thursday they have arrested a man in connection with a recent homicide in Sandy Bay.

RCMP arrested Shawn Spence, 26, for his alleged involvement in the slaying of a 39-year-old male outside a residence on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation on June 6.

On June 7 Mounties issued a warrant for his arrest with a slew of charges including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

RCMP say the suspect turned himself in at the Sandy Bay Detachment without incident.

Manitoba RCMP identifies suspect in Sandy Bay homicide, public urged to report sightings
