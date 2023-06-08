Manitoba RCMP arrest man in connection with fatal Sandy Bay shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP said Thursday they have arrested a man in connection with a recent homicide in Sandy Bay.

RCMP arrested Shawn Spence, 26, for his alleged involvement in the slaying of a 39-year-old male outside a residence on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation on June 6.

On June 7 Mounties issued a warrant for his arrest with a slew of charges including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

RCMP say the suspect turned himself in at the Sandy Bay Detachment without incident.