Manitoba RCMP arrest man in connection with fatal Sandy Bay shooting

Manitoba RCMP said Thursday they have arrested a man in connection with a recent homicide in Sandy Bay.
RCMP arrested Shawn Spence, 26, for his alleged involvement in the slaying of a 39-year-old male outside a residence on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation on June 6.
On June 7 Mounties issued a warrant for his arrest with a slew of charges including first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
RCMP say the suspect turned himself in at the Sandy Bay Detachment without incident.
