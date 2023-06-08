2 wildfires reported in Kelowna within one night

Send this page to someone via email

Two wildfires were snuffed out within Kelowna city boundaries last night, prompting a reminder to be careful in what are shaping up to be dangerously dry conditions.

The first, which was reported at around 9:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Balldock Road, benefitted from the quick action of area residents.

“The wildfire was about 70-foot by 30 foot in size and a rank three fire with a few trees candling,” said Shayne Kiehlbauch, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, in a press release.

“The homeowner, with the help of a neighbor, had garden hoses on the fire preventing it from spreading to a large barn on the property.”

Fire crews put up a hose line and the fire was knocked down quickly. Later, a second hose line was deployed and a guard was dug around the burned-out areas.

Kiehlbauch said the fire is not suspicious but our investigators will have a look at it to determine a cause.

The next fire was spotted at around 1 p.m. Thursday, in the Lavetta Drive area of Black Mountain.

The fire was approximately 70 feet by 100 feet and rank three, and only 400 feet away from the residential street.

“Crews stretched forestry hose up to the fire and a water source was established using a water tender and bladder,” the fire department said.

“Crews were able to get a quick knock down on the fire and dig a guard around the burnt-out area.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but our investigators will have a look at it to determine a cause.