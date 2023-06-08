Menu

Crime

Police seek vehicle following hit and run in downtown Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 8, 2023 10:22 am
Guelph police
Guelph police say they’re on the lookout for a white Tesla in connection with a hit and run in the downtown on Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m., investigators said a 15-year-old girl was crossing Gordon at Wellington Street when she was hit by a vehicle making a turn.

Police said she suffered minor injuries.

They said a male driver briefly stopped and left the area without exchanging information. Authorities are looking to speak with the driver.

 

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph hit and runWhite TeslaHit and Run TeslaWhite Tesla hit and run
