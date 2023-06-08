Police seek vehicle following hit and run in downtown Guelph

Guelph police say they’re on the lookout for a white Tesla in connection with a hit and run in the downtown on Wednesday.
Just before 5 p.m., investigators said a 15-year-old girl was crossing Gordon at Wellington Street when she was hit by a vehicle making a turn.
Police said she suffered minor injuries.
They said a male driver briefly stopped and left the area without exchanging information. Authorities are looking to speak with the driver.
