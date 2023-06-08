Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont.-area offender wanted for breaching release conditions

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 10:18 am
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender in the Kingston area. View image in full screen
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender in the Kingston area. OPP
An offender in the Kingston area is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached his statutory release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is looking for 46-year-old Richard Flood, who is serving a nearly five-year sentence after three convictions for drug trafficking, conspiring to commit an indictable offence, and possessing property obtained by crime.

According to police, Flood is known to frequent the Kingston area, and is reportedly living in a private home near the Kingston police station.

Flood is described as having brown hair and green eyes, standing five feet six inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has a ‘LOYALTY’ tattoo across the front of his neck, a Nike tattoo on the back of his neck, a panther tattoo on his left forearm, and a Jesus on the cross tattoo on his upper back.

Anyone with information about Flood can reach the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900, call toll-free at 1-866-870-7673, leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or dial 911.

