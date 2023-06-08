Kingston, Ont.-area offender wanted for breaching release conditions

Send this page to someone via email

An offender in the Kingston area is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached his statutory release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is looking for 46-year-old Richard Flood, who is serving a nearly five-year sentence after three convictions for drug trafficking, conspiring to commit an indictable offence, and possessing property obtained by crime.

According to police, Flood is known to frequent the Kingston area, and is reportedly living in a private home near the Kingston police station.

Flood is described as having brown hair and green eyes, standing five feet six inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has a ‘LOYALTY’ tattoo across the front of his neck, a Nike tattoo on the back of his neck, a panther tattoo on his left forearm, and a Jesus on the cross tattoo on his upper back.

Anyone with information about Flood can reach the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900, call toll-free at 1-866-870-7673, leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or dial 911.