Man charged after knife-point robbery at downtown business: London, Ont. police

A London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a downtown robbery earlier this week.
On Tuesday at 7:55 a.m., police say a man entered a business in the 600-block of Dundas Street and attempted to steal property while threatening employees with a knife.
The man was arrested in front of the business. Police say they seized a knife.
No injuries were reported.
A 47-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery.
