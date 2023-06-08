Menu

Crime

Man charged after knife-point robbery at downtown business: London, Ont. police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 9:05 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a downtown robbery earlier this week.

On Tuesday at 7:55 a.m., police say a man entered a business in the 600-block of Dundas Street and attempted to steal property while threatening employees with a knife.

The man was arrested in front of the business. Police say they seized a knife.

No injuries were reported.

A 47-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery.

