Canada

3 people dead after crash in eastern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 8:27 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Three people are dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash in eastern Ontario earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday to the scene on Highway 7, west of Tatlock Road in Lanark County.

Police said the 20-year-old driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, while a 42-year-old passenger from that vehicle was taken to hospital, the passenger was later pronounced dead.

Another 29-year-old who was also taken to hospital later died, police announced Wednesday.

Two people who were in the second vehicle were seriously injured and were taken to hospital.

Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

