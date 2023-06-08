3 people dead after crash in eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash in eastern Ontario earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday to the scene on Highway 7, west of Tatlock Road in Lanark County.

Police said the 20-year-old driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, while a 42-year-old passenger from that vehicle was taken to hospital, the passenger was later pronounced dead.

Another 29-year-old who was also taken to hospital later died, police announced Wednesday.

Two people who were in the second vehicle were seriously injured and were taken to hospital.

Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.