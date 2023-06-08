SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Canadian wildfire smoke crossing ocean, expected to reach Norway

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 8, 2023 7:41 am
Canadian wildfire smoke now affecting millions across North America
Norwegian officials said the smoke from Canadian wildfires that has enveloped parts of the U.S. and Canada in a thick haze is expected to pour into Norway on Thursday.

Atmosphere and climate scientists with the Norwegian Climate and Environmental Research Institute used a forecast model to predict how the smoke would travel through the atmosphere.

The smoke has moved over Greenland and Iceland since June 1, and observations in southern Norway have recorded increasing concentrations of aerosolized particles, the independent research institution said.

“We may be able to see some haze or smell smoke,” Nikolaos Evangeliou, a senior NILU researcher, said.

‘Can’t get fresh air’: Millions at risk as wildfire smoke blankets Eastern Canada

“However, we do not believe that the number of particles in the air here in Norway will be large enough to be harmful to our health.”

The East Coast of the U.S. has experienced hazardous levels of pollution from the wildfires burning in Canada. Massive tongues of unhealthy air extended as far as the Midwest.

The smoke has affected millions of people, held up flights at major airports, postponed Major League Baseball games and prompted people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.

Canada has asked for help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

