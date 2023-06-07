Vehicle stop leads to drug bust, arrest: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop led to the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, cash and cellphones, say Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, a black Nissan Rogue was spotted on Friday, June 2, driving slowly through an area in Kelowna that’s known for drug trafficking.

“After witnessing several Motor Vehicles Act infractions, the officer conducted a traffic stop,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Police say officers were speaking with the driver, they detected a strong scent of cannabis.

The driver — who pointed out there was cannabis in the centre console and also said there was a knife between him and the door – was arrested.

“When the officer returned to secure the knife, a baggy of suspected individually wrapped cocaine, fentanyl, two cell phones and a wallet containing a large wad of cash fell to the ground from inside the driver’s side door,” said police.

The driver was arrested and the SUV was impounded.

In all, police say they seized four cellphones, a knife, 90.3 grams of cocaine, 28.7 grams of fentanyl, 124 pills of a synthetic narcotic (Dilaudid), 56 unknown yellow pills and a large sum of cash.

RCMP say the driver was charged with driving infractions and possession of cannabis. They said charges of trafficking are also possible once testing has been completed.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, “and the Kelowna RCMP will continue to be out in full force, removing these dangerous drugs off of our streets.”